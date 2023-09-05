On Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at College Park Center, Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-17) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (30-7), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Liberty matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-6.5) 171.5 -238 +195 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Liberty (-6.5) 171.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-5.5) 171.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-5.5) 169.5 -210 +165 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together an 18-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wings have covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
  • New York has covered the spread 15 times this season (15-15 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Dallas is 5-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 19 out of the Liberty's 36 games have gone over the point total.
  • In the Wings' 36 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.