The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.374) and total hits (144) this season.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 12th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Tucker has had a hit in 95 of 136 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 37 times (27.2%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had an RBI in 56 games this year (41.2%), including 27 multi-RBI outings (19.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 70 .260 AVG .317 .338 OBP .405 .430 SLG .580 24 XBH 33 8 HR 18 38 RBI 61 34/30 K/BB 43/40 11 SB 15

