Mauricio Dubon vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .276.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Dubon is batting .300 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this year (79 of 110), with more than one hit 29 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (31 of 110), with two or more RBI nine times (8.2%).
- He has scored in 55 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|57
|.253
|AVG
|.294
|.280
|OBP
|.325
|.342
|SLG
|.459
|12
|XBH
|23
|2
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|30
|26/8
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.25).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (12-5) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 17th, 1.102 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks seventh.
