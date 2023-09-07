After compiling 154.7 fantasy points last season (16th among RBs), Alvin Kamara has an ADP of 77th overall (27th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Alvin Kamara Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 154.70 126.51 - Overall Rank 57 91 77 Position Rank 16 32 27

Alvin Kamara 2022 Stats

Kamara put up 897 yards rushing on 223 attempts, averaging 52.8 yards per game, and two TDs last year. Kamara also helped receiving with 57 catches for 490 yards (28.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kamara accumulated 33.8 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last year.

In Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, Kamara put up a season-low 1.0 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 7 carries, 13 yards; 6 receptions, 37 yards.

Alvin Kamara 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 4.6 9 39 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 5.3 15 61 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 17.4 23 103 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 12.4 19 99 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 10.5 11 49 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 33.8 18 62 1 2 Week 9 Ravens 6.2 9 30 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 4.5 8 26 0 0 Week 11 Rams 8.9 12 42 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 1.0 7 13 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 3.7 12 26 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 10.4 21 91 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 17.0 20 76 1 0 Week 17 @Eagles 8.0 16 73 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 11.0 23 107 0 0

