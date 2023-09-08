Alex Bregman vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .370 and a team-best slugging percentage of .450 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 in his last games.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 91 of 140 games this season (65.0%), including 42 multi-hit games (30.0%).
- Looking at the 140 games he has played this year, he's homered in 22 of them (15.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 57 games this year (40.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 70 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|71
|.273
|AVG
|.271
|.375
|OBP
|.365
|.423
|SLG
|.474
|18
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|53
|34/39
|K/BB
|46/39
|4
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (12-9 with a 2.55 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 29th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.55), 33rd in WHIP (1.252), and second in K/9 (11.7).
