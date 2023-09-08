The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .289.

McCormick is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 66.3% of his games this season (63 of 95), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (30.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .308 AVG .272 .377 OBP .365 .571 SLG .489 20 XBH 18 10 HR 10 32 RBI 31 48/15 K/BB 52/20 9 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings