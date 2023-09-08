Yordan Alvarez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Yordan Alvarez (batting .410 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rangers.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is hitting .290 with 17 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 56 walks.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 24.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this year (45.2%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 25 of those games (26.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (55.9%), including 11 multi-run games (11.8%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.269
|AVG
|.310
|.375
|OBP
|.430
|.449
|SLG
|.684
|16
|XBH
|27
|7
|HR
|18
|32
|RBI
|49
|42/23
|K/BB
|34/33
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Snell (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 29th start of the season. He has a 2.55 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 201 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty went six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks first, 1.252 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
