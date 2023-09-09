Xander Bogaerts and Jose Abreu take the field when the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at +110. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Houston's past four games has been 8.9, a streak in which the Astros and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros are 54-43 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.7% of those games).

Houston has gone 42-33 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56% winning percentage).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Houston has played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-64-3).

The Astros have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-35 45-27 26-21 51-41 50-45 27-17

