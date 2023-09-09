How to Watch the Astros vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will meet Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are eighth-best in MLB action with 196 total home runs.
- Houston ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .436.
- The Astros' .260 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.
- Houston has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (731 total runs).
- The Astros rank fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Astros average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.288).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-3) to make his 27th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Javier is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year.
- Javier is trying to collect his 21st start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 26 appearances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|W 13-6
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 14-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Rich Hill
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|9/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|JP Sears
|9/13/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Paul Blackburn
|9/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Greinke
