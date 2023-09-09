When the Houston Astros (80-62) match up with the San Diego Padres (67-75) at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, September 9 at 7:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Padres have +110 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total has been set in the game.

Astros vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.65 ERA) vs Seth Lugo - SD (6-6, 3.49 ERA)

Astros vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 54, or 55.7%, of the 97 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a 42-33 record (winning 56% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 1-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Padres have come away with 11 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Padres have been victorious four times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Padres have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Brantley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -225 - 1st

