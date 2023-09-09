On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 29 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .267.

Pena enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400.

Pena has had a hit in 85 of 129 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 39 times (30.2%).

In 7.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven home a run in 33 games this season (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 42.6% of his games this season (55 of 129), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (12.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .253 AVG .281 .327 OBP .329 .388 SLG .404 22 XBH 20 5 HR 5 23 RBI 25 44/22 K/BB 69/15 8 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings