Sun Belt opponents will meet when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) meet the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Louisiana vs. Old Dominion?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisiana 28, Old Dominion 20

Louisiana 28, Old Dominion 20 Louisiana has not played as the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Old Dominion lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Monarchs have played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Ragin' Cajuns have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisiana (-6)



Louisiana (-6) Louisiana is winless against the spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Old Dominion is winless against the spread this season.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 6 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) The total for the game of 51.5 is 3.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisiana (38 points per game) and Old Dominion (17 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 45 45 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Old Dominion

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

