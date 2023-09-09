The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech ranks 82nd in total offense (358.0 yards per game) and 64th in total defense (319.5 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive perspective, Northwestern State is accumulating 13.0 points per contest (79th-ranked). It ranks 80th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (38.0 points allowed per game).

Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Northwestern State 358.0 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.0 (114th) 319.5 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.0 (64th) 71.0 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 77.0 (98th) 287.0 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.0 (102nd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (3rd)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 574 yards (287.0 ypg) to lead Louisiana Tech, completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Charvis Thornton, has carried the ball 16 times for 75 yards (37.5 per game).

Keith Willis Jr. has racked up 38 yards on 13 attempts, scoring one time.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 18 catches for 202 yards (101.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kyle Maxwell has grabbed four passes while averaging 35.5 yards per game.

Cyrus Allen has racked up six receptions for 62 yards, an average of 31.0 yards per game.

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal leads Northwestern State with 110 yards on 12-of-28 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Scooter Adams has rushed eight times for a team-high 33 yards (33.0 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 48 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Kolbe Burrell has compiled 29 yards on six carries.

Twon Hines has caught three passes and compiled 31 receiving yards (31.0 per game).

Zach Patterson's 11 targets have resulted in three grabs for 10 yards.

