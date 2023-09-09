The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, versus the FCS Northwestern State Demons on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The over/under for the contest is 60.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

Northwestern State has covered in its only game with a spread this year.

The Demons have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.