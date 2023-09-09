Michael Brantley vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rangers.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley has a double and two home runs while hitting .316.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (three of six), Brantley has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 10% of his plate appearances.
- Brantley has driven home a run in three games this season (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 50.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.364
|.250
|OBP
|.333
|.625
|SLG
|.727
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|0/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Lugo (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.49 ERA in 121 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
