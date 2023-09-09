The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech is putting up 18 points per game on offense this year (100th in the FBS), and is giving up 27.5 points per game (90th) on the other side of the ball. In terms of points scored Northwestern State ranks 79th in the FCS (13 points per game), and it is 80th on defense (38 points allowed per contest).

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game.

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Northwestern State vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Northwestern State Louisiana Tech 187 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358 (11th) 429 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.5 (117th) 77 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 71 (117th) 110 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 287 (41st) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal leads Northwestern State with 110 yards on 12-of-28 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Scooter Adams' team-high 33 rushing yards have come on eight carries. He also leads the team with 48 receiving yards (48 per game) on two catches with one touchdown.

Kolbe Burrell has racked up 29 yards (on six carries).

Twon Hines has caught three passes and compiled 31 receiving yards (31 per game).

Zach Patterson's three grabs (on 11 targets) have netted him 10 yards (10 ypg).

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has recorded 574 yards (287 ypg) on 55-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Charvis Thornton has racked up 75 yards on 16 carries.

Keith Willis Jr. has piled up 38 yards on 13 attempts, scoring one time.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 18 receptions for 202 yards (101 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Kyle Maxwell has caught four passes for 71 yards (35.5 yards per game) this year.

Cyrus Allen has hauled in six catches for 62 yards, an average of 31 yards per game.

