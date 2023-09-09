The Southern Jaguars (0-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Jackson State Tigers (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a SWAC showdown.

Southern is totaling 10 points per game offensively this year (90th in the FCS), and is allowing 14 points per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive perspective, Jackson State is putting up 23.5 points per contest (52nd-ranked). It ranks 35th in the FCS defensively (17.5 points allowed per game).

Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Southern vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Southern Jackson State 235 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401 (2nd) 266 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (104th) 69 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105 (74th) 166 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296 (12th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 166 yards, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 22 yards (22 ypg) on eight carries.

Gary Quarles has racked up 30 yards on eight carries.

Jailon Howard has hauled in three catches for 42 yards (42 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

George Qualls Jr. has put together a 33-yard season so far, hauling in three passes on three targets.

Colbey Washington's one catch is good enough for 24 yards.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown leads Jackson State with 443 yards on 36-of-52 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 29 times for 186 yards (93 per game) with one touchdown.

Zy McDonald has racked up 10 carries and totaled 45 yards.

Rico Powers Jr. has hauled in 214 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Isaiah Spencer has nine receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 89 yards (44.5 yards per game) this year.

Andre Hunt's four catches (on four targets) have netted him 73 yards (36.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

