The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) are 7.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0). The total is 67 points for this matchup.

Ole Miss has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (second-best with 73 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this season. Tulane is posting 436 total yards per game on offense this season (51st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 265 total yards per contest (39th-ranked).

Tulane vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Ole Miss vs Tulane Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -7.5 -105 -115 67 -110 -110 -300 +240

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane won 12 games against the spread last year, failing to cover twice.

The Green Wave covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Tulane games went over the point total eight out of 14 times last season.

Tulane was an underdog three times last season and won three of those games.

Tulane played as an underdog of +240 or more twice last season and won both games.

Tulane Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Michael Pratt threw for 3,010 yards (215 yards per game) while compiling 27 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 63.6% completion percentage.

Pratt also generated offense on the ground, running for 478 yards (3.7 YPC) and 10 touchdowns.

As part of the ground attack, Tyjae Spears rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns on 6.9 YPC.

As a receiver, Spears totaled 22 receptions (on 31 targets) for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Deuce Watts was a key part of the passing offense last season, posting 33 receptions for 657 yards and eight touchdowns.

Shae Wyatt was targeted 57 times leading to 35 catches, 692 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Dorian Williams helped lead the defense with 106 tackles, seven TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions in 14 games.

Nick Anderson accumulated two sacks to go along with five TFL and 89 tackles in 14 games.

Macon Clark helped on defense with two interceptions to go along with 62 tackles, eight TFL, and two passes defended in 14 games.

The contributions of Larry Brooks, who was on the field for 14 games, included two TFL, 78 tackles, and two interceptions.

