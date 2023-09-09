The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) host the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) at Yulman Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Ole Miss ranks 28th in total defense this year (235 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 667 total yards per game. In terms of points scored Tulane ranks 50th in the FBS (37 points per game), and it is 54th on defense (17 points allowed per contest).

For more about this matchup, keep reading.

Tulane vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Tulane vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Tulane Ole Miss 436 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 667 (20th) 265 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (27th) 142 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (72nd) 294 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 524 (1st) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 294 yards on 14-of-15 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 39 yards.

Makhi Hughes has run for 41 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Jha'Quan Jackson has registered three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 106 (106 yards per game). He's been targeted four times and has two touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has four receptions (on four targets) for a total of 96 yards (96 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chris Brazzell II's four targets have resulted in four grabs for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 334 yards (334 ypg) on 18-of-23 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 36 rushing yards on four carries.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards (60 per game), scoring two times.

Tre Harris' 133 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has totaled six receptions and four touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in six receptions totaling 111 yards so far this campaign.

Kyirin Heath's three receptions have turned into 48 yards.

