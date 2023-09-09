The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Lamar Cardinals (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

UL Monroe is totaling 17 points per game on offense (101st in the FBS), and ranks 33rd on the other side of the ball with 13 points allowed per game. Lamar has been sputtering on offense, ranking 19th-worst with 190 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 497 total yards per contest (102nd-ranked).

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Key Statistics

UL Monroe Lamar 299 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (112th) 283 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 497 (91st) 207 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 71 (101st) 92 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 119 (97th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has recorded 70 yards (70 ypg) on 10-of-21 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 35 rushing yards (35 ypg) on 11 carries.

Hunter Smith has 103 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Woullard has collected 56 yards on 10 attempts.

Tyrone Howell's 67 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has totaled nine receptions and one touchdown.

Nyny Davis has hauled in four receptions totaling 24 yards so far this campaign.

Dariyan Wiley has a total of 1 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has thrown for 119 yards (119 ypg) to lead Lamar, completing 62.5% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 21 yards (21 ypg) on 11 carries.

Khalan Griffin's team-high 42 rushing yards have come on 12 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 20 receiving yards (20 per game) on three catches.

Andre Dennis paces his squad with 34 receiving yards on one receptions.

Vontravious Hall has racked up 19 reciving yards (19 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

