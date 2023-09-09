The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) square off against the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) in college football action at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Virginia Tech vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Virginia Tech vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30

Virginia Tech 33, Purdue 30 Virginia Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Hokies have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Purdue will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.

The Hokies have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Virginia Tech (-2.5)



Virginia Tech (-2.5) Virginia Tech has one win against the spread in one games this season.

The Hokies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Purdue is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Virginia Tech vs. Purdue matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) The over/under for the matchup of 48.5 is 22.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Virginia Tech (36 points per game) and Purdue (35 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Virginia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 33 33 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.