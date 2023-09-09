On Saturday, Yordan Alvarez (batting .441 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 17 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 59 walks while batting .292.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 73.4% of his 94 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.4% of them.

He has homered in 24.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven in a run in 43 games this year (45.7%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (26.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 53 of 94 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 46 .274 AVG .310 .387 OBP .430 .452 SLG .684 16 XBH 27 7 HR 18 33 RBI 49 42/26 K/BB 34/33 0 SB 0

