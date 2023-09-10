Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (81-62) taking on the San Diego Padres (67-76) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The Astros will call on J.P. France (10-5) versus the Padres and Matt Waldron (0-2).

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 98 times and won 55, or 56.1%, of those games.

Houston has entered 61 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 36-25 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 738 total runs this season.

The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule