Minjee Lee is the in the lead at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship after three rounds of play. Lee is shooting -15 and is +2000 to win.

Kroger Queen City Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 8:57 AM ET

8:57 AM ET Venue: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards

Kroger Queen City Championship Best Odds to Win

Xiyu Lin

Tee Time: 9:19 AM ET

9:19 AM ET Current Rank: 34th (-3)

34th (-3) Odds to Win: +1100

Lin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 3 4 88th Round 2 69 -3 4 1 18th Round 3 71 -1 2 1 19th

Ruoning Yin

Tee Time: 10:58 AM ET

10:58 AM ET Current Rank: 8th (-9)

8th (-9) Odds to Win: +1400

Yin Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 4 0 12th Round 2 66 -6 6 0 3rd Round 3 73 +1 2 3 35th

Nasa Hataoka

Tee Time: 10:47 AM ET

10:47 AM ET Current Rank: 10th (-8)

10th (-8) Odds to Win: +1600

Hataoka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 73 +1 3 4 88th Round 2 63 -9 9 0 1st Round 3 72 E 3 3 27th

Minjee Lee

Tee Time: 11:20 AM ET

11:20 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-15)

1st (-15) Odds to Win: +2000

Lee Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 5 0 6th Round 2 69 -3 6 3 18th Round 3 65 -7 7 0 1st

Ally Ewing

Tee Time: 10:25 AM ET

10:25 AM ET Current Rank: 15th (-6)

15th (-6) Odds to Win: +2000

Ewing Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 4 1 21st Round 2 70 -2 4 2 38th Round 3 71 -1 2 1 19th

Kroger Queen City Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Rose Zhang 22nd (-5) +2000 Charley Hull 2nd (-13) +2000 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 57th (E) +2000 Yuka Saso 5th (-11) +2500 Andrea Lee 8th (-9) +2500 A Lim Kim 64th (+1) +2500 Hae-Ran Ryu 47th (-1) +3300 Hye-jin Choi 15th (-6) +3500 Madelene Sagstrom 5th (-11) +4000 Jennifer Kupcho 22nd (-5) +4000

