For the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, Derrick Henry (+550) is one of the favorites to score the first touchdown of the game. Which other players have good odds to get into the end zone first? We have a full list below.

Saints vs. Titans First TD Odds

Saints Players First TD Odds Jamaal Williams +900 Chris Olave +1000 Michael Thomas +1100 Titans Players First TD Odds Derrick Henry +550 DeAndre Hopkins +1200 Treylon Burks +1600

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Saints to Score First TD Titans to Score First TD -140 +105

The Saints scored the first touchdown of the game eight times last season out of 17 games played.

In those eight games when New Orleans scored the first TD last season, the passing attack was responsible for five TDs, and the running game found the end zone three times (five touchdowns came inside the red zone).

As far as touchdowns scored per game, the Saints ranked 18th in the league last season, averaging 2.2 touchdowns per contest.

The Titans hit the field for 17 games last season, and on 11 occasions, they were the first team to score a touchdown.

Of those 11 games where the Titans scored the first TD last season, eight TDs came through the air, and three score came on the ground.

As far as total TDs, the Titans produced 34 touchdowns last season, or two per game, which ranked them 24th in the NFL.

Saints vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

