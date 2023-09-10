According to our computer model, the New Orleans Saints will beat the Tennessee Titans when they play at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Saints were a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 314.8 yards per game. They ranked 19th on offense (333.8 yards per game). The Titans ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but they played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.

Saints vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-3) Under (41.5) Saints 23, Titans 16

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Saints covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

New Orleans games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

The point total average for Saints games last season was 42.2, 0.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread last year.

The Titans were an underdog by 3 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

A total of five of Tennessee games last season hit the over.

The average total for Titans games last season was 42.3 points, 0.8 more than this game's over/under.

Saints vs. Titans 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 19.4 20.3 21.3 20.6 17.3 20 Tennessee 17.5 21.1 18.1 20.6 17 21.6

