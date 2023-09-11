Chas McCormick vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while batting .288.
- In 64 of 97 games this season (66.0%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (30.9%).
- He has homered in 17.5% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34 games this season (35.1%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (18.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.305
|AVG
|.272
|.372
|OBP
|.365
|.555
|SLG
|.489
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|31
|50/15
|K/BB
|52/20
|11
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without allowing a hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.09, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .173 batting average against him.
