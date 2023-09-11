The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .265 with 29 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

In 7.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven home a run in 33 games this year (25.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (57 of 131), with two or more runs 16 times (12.2%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 63 .249 AVG .281 .321 OBP .329 .379 SLG .404 22 XBH 20 5 HR 5 23 RBI 25 44/22 K/BB 69/15 8 SB 3

