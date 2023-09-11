After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start Mason Miller) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley has a double, two home runs and a walk while hitting .346.

Brantley has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), including four multi-hit games (50.0%).

In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season (37.5%), Brantley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (37.5%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .333 AVG .364 .375 OBP .333 .533 SLG .727 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 0/1 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings