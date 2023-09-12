Alex Bregman vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has an OPS of .811, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 94 games this year (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- In 15.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 58 games this season (40.3%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 71 games this year, with multiple runs 19 times.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.268
|AVG
|.271
|.364
|OBP
|.365
|.416
|SLG
|.474
|20
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|53
|34/39
|K/BB
|46/39
|4
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.58).
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (191 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 29th of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.45), 26th in WHIP (1.226), and 28th in K/9 (8.4).
