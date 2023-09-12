Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 12
Tuesday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (82-63) against the Oakland Athletics (45-99) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 12.
The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (11-7) against the Athletics and JP Sears (4-11).
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- The Astros have entered the game as favorites 100 times this season and won 56, or 56%, of those games.
- Houston has entered three games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 750.
- The Astros have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|@ Rangers
|W 12-3
|Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer
|September 8
|Padres
|L 11-2
|Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell
|September 9
|Padres
|W 7-5
|Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo
|September 10
|Padres
|W 12-2
|J.P. France vs Matt Waldron
|September 11
|Athletics
|L 4-0
|Framber Valdez vs Mason Miller
|September 12
|Athletics
|-
|Justin Verlander vs JP Sears
|September 13
|Athletics
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn
|September 15
|@ Royals
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Zack Greinke
|September 16
|@ Royals
|-
|J.P. France vs Cole Ragans
|September 17
|@ Royals
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Brady Singer
|September 18
|Orioles
|-
|Justin Verlander vs John Means
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.