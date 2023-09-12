The Houston Astros (82-63) square off against the Oakland Athletics (45-99) on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the nod to Justin Verlander (11-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (4-11, 4.45 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - HOU (11-7, 3.23 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (4-11, 4.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (11-7) will take the mound for the Astros, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 40-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.23, a 2.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.159.

He has 12 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 29th of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.

Sears has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Sears will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 38th, 1.226 WHIP ranks 26th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 28th.

JP Sears vs. Astros

He will face an Astros team that is hitting .260 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .435 (seventh in the league) with 198 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Sears has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP against the Astros this season in 11 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .277 batting average over two appearances.

