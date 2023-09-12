The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .275 with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 119th in on base percentage, and 108th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 71.7% of his games this year (81 of 113), with more than one hit 29 times (25.7%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.1%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games.

He has scored in 48.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 58 .254 AVG .292 .288 OBP .323 .342 SLG .453 12 XBH 23 2 HR 7 11 RBI 30 26/10 K/BB 35/8 1 SB 6

