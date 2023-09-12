MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, September 12
Tuesday's MLB slate features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Royals and the White Sox, who will be sending Brady Singer and Dylan Cease to the mound, respectively.
Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for September 12.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Randy Vasquez (2-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta (9-8) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.
|NYY: Vasquez
|BOS: Pivetta
|7 (26.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|34 (117 IP)
|2.36
|ERA
|4.54
|7.4
|K/9
|11.5
For a full breakdown of the Vasquez vs Pivetta matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -140
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Singer (8-10) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Cease (6-7) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|KC: Singer
|CHW: Cease
|27 (148.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (153.2 IP)
|5.34
|ERA
|5.04
|7.7
|K/9
|10.7
Live Stream Royals at White Sox
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Joan Adon (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Bailey Falter (1-8) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.
|WSH: Adon
|PIT: Falter
|8 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (71.2 IP)
|5.56
|ERA
|4.65
|7.7
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -145
- WSH Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-11) to the bump as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to John Means (0-0) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|STL: Wainwright
|BAL: Means
|19 (89 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|8.19
|ERA
|-
|5.0
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -190
- STL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (4-4) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz (2-10) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|CIN: Williamson
|DET: Wentz
|19 (98.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (90.2 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|6.65
|7.9
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Tigers
- CIN Odds to Win: -120
- DET Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the hill as they play the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (11-6) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|ATL: Fried
|PHI: Wheeler
|12 (66.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (170 IP)
|2.70
|ERA
|3.44
|9.0
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies
- ATL Odds to Win: -125
- PHI Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-6) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-2) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|TEX: Scherzer
|TOR: Ryu
|26 (147.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (34 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|2.65
|10.5
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -110
- TEX Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (2-5) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|NYY: Rodon
|BOS: Crawford
|10 (46.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (107.1 IP)
|6.60
|ERA
|4.28
|8.0
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -125
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (7-7) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Jose Butto (0-2) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|ARI: Nelson
|NYM: Butto
|25 (130.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (21 IP)
|5.30
|ERA
|3.86
|5.9
|K/9
|6.9
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- ARI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the bump as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|MIA: Chargois
|MIL: Peralta
|37 (34.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (150.1 IP)
|3.63
|ERA
|3.83
|7.5
|K/9
|11.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -165
- MIA Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (3-5) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will counter with Joe Ryan (10-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|TB: Littell
|MIN: Ryan
|24 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (141 IP)
|4.29
|ERA
|4.21
|7.1
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Rays at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- TB Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (4-16) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (3-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|KC: Lyles
|CHW: Toussaint
|27 (155.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (70.2 IP)
|6.07
|ERA
|4.71
|6.0
|K/9
|8.9
For a full breakdown of the Lyles vs Toussaint matchup click here.
Live Stream Royals at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (4-11) to the mound as they play the Astros, who will counter with Justin Verlander (11-7) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|OAK: Sears
|HOU: Verlander
|28 (151.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (136.1 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|3.23
|8.4
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (3-3) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Chris Flexen (1-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|CHC: Assad
|COL: Flexen
|26 (92.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (80.2 IP)
|2.83
|ERA
|7.36
|6.5
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Rockies
- CHC Odds to Win: -185
- COL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (7-12) to the hill as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Bryan Woo (2-4) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|SEA: Woo
|25 (131.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (70 IP)
|4.51
|ERA
|4.50
|7.9
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Angels at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -210
- LAA Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-6) to the hill as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Sean Manaea (5-5) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|CLE: Quantrill
|SF: Manaea
|15 (79 IP)
|Games/IP
|33 (93.2 IP)
|5.70
|ERA
|5.00
|5.2
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -145
- CLE Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (11-3) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Lance Lynn (10-11) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|SD: Wacha
|LAD: Lynn
|20 (111.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (159.2 IP)
|2.99
|ERA
|6.09
|8.2
|K/9
|9.7
Vegas Odds for Padres at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- SD Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
