Wednesday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (82-64) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (46-99) at 7:10 PM (on September 13). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (10-11, 4.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn (4-4, 4.08 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

The Astros have won 56, or 55.4%, of the 101 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 5-3 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 752 total runs this season.

The Astros' 3.98 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

