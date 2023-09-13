Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (46-99) will be seeking a series sweep when they clash with the Houston Astros (82-64) at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 13. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (10-11, 4.84 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -270 +220 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -275 +220 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to wager on the Astros and Athletics game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-275) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $13.64 back in your pocket.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 101 times this season and won 56, or 55.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 5-3 (62.5%).

Houston has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 2-5 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 45, or 31.9%, of the 141 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won two of 14 games when listed as at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win AL West -349 - 1st

