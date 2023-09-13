The Oakland Athletics (46-99) will look to Shea Langeliers, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Houston Astros (82-64) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (10-11, 4.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn (4-4, 4.08 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (10-11, 4.84 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (4-4, 4.08 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will send Brown (10-11) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.373 in 27 games this season.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 26 starts this season, Brown has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Hunter Brown vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They are batting .225 for the campaign with 156 home runs, 22nd in the league.

The Athletics have gone 15-for-68 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn (4-4 with a 4.08 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed three innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Blackburn has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Blackburn will try to pick up his 16th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Paul Blackburn vs. Astros

He will take the hill against an Astros offense that ranks fourth in the league with 1303 total hits (on a .260 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .434 (seventh in the league) with 198 total home runs (ninth in MLB action).

Blackburn has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out five against the Astros this season.

