We have 2023 high school football action in Bossier Parish, Louisiana this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

    • Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Isidore Newman School at Benton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Benton, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bossier High School at Parkway High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bossier City, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Many High School at Haughton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Haughton, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeside High School at Plain Dealing High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Plain Dealing, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwood High School at Airline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bossier City, LA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

