With the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) and the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) matching up on September 14 at Lincoln Financial Field, Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will affect this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Eagles vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Hurts this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Hurts vs. Kirk Cousins Matchup

Jalen Hurts 2022 Stats Kirk Cousins 15 Games Played 17 66.5% Completion % 65.9% 3,701 (246.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,547 (267.5) 22 Touchdowns 29 6 Interceptions 14 760 (50.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 97 (5.7) 13 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Vikings Defensive Stats

Last season, the Vikings ranked 28th in the league with 25.1 points allowed per contest, and they ranked 31st in total yards allowed with 388.7 given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, Minnesota was one of the lesser defenses in the league, giving up the second-most pass yards in the NFL (265.6 per game). Meanwhile, it ranked 14th with 23 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Vikings were middle-of-the-road last year, ranking 20th in the league in rushing yards allowed with 2,093 (123.1 per game).

Defensively, Minnesota ranked 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (38.1%) and 21st in red-zone percentage allowed (57.1%).

Who comes out on top when the Eagles and the Vikings square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Eagles Defensive Stats

Last season, the Eagles' defensive unit was clicking, as it ranked eighth in the league with 344 points allowed (20.2 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Philadelphia ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 179.8 passing yards allowed per contest. It ranked 11th in passing TDs allowed (22).

Against the run, the Eagles ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (2,068) and 17th in rushing TDs allowed (15).

Defensively, Philadelphia ranked 14th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 12th at 52.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.