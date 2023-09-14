Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Livingston Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Livingston Parish, Louisiana this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Livingston Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Albany High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Springfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Denham Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School at Live Oak High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Denham Springs, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
