The Memphis Tigers should come out on top in their game against the Navy Midshipmen at 7:30 PM on Thursday, September 14, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Looking to bet on Memphis vs. Navy? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Memphis vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-14) Under (46.5) Memphis 31, Navy 11

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

The Tigers haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 14-point favorites or more, Memphis has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Memphis games have had an average of 57.5 points this season, 11.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The Midshipmen have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Midshipmen are winless against the spread so far this season in one game with a set total.

Navy has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 14 points or more this season (0-1).

The Midshipmen have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Navy games this season have averaged an over/under of 49.5 points, 3.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 46.5 8.5 56.0 14.0 37.0 3.0 Navy 13.5 21.0 24.0 0.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.