Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (83-64) match up with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (46-101) in the series opener at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, September 15. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+165). A 10.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (9-3, 4.78 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.19 ERA)

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 57, or 55.9%, of the 102 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Houston has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 38, or 30.4%, of the 125 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 10-34 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win AL West -225 - 1st

