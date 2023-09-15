Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in Calcasieu Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
DeQuincy High School at South Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Longville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sam Houston High School at Barbe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
