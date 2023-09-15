Arike Ogunbowale's Dallas Wings (22-18) host Cheyenne Parker and the Atlanta Dream (19-21) at College Park Center on Friday, September 15. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET.

In Dallas' previous game, it knocked off Atlanta 94-77 on the road. Ogunbowale (32 PTS, 6 AST, 3 STL, 50 FG%, 4-11 from 3PT) and Natasha Howard (15 PTS, 9 REB, 45.5 FG%) led the way for the Wings. Rhyne Howard (19 PTS, 7 AST, 41.2 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Parker (13 PTS, 41.7 FG%) paced the Dream.

Wings vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-300 to win)

Wings (-300 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+240 to win)

Dream (+240 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-6.5)

Wings (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN2

Wings Season Stats

The Wings have a top-five offense this season, ranking third-best in the league with 87.9 points per game. Defensively, they rank ninth with 84.9 points allowed per contest.

Dallas is thriving when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in boards (38.7 per game) and best in boards allowed (32.1 per contest).

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 20.3 dimes per contest.

Dallas is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.6 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings, who rank seventh in the league with 6.8 threes per game, are shooting just 31.7% from downtown, which is worst in the WNBA.

In terms of three-pointers, Dallas' defense is coming up short, as it ranks third-worst in the league in threes allowed (8.2 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have been slightly better offensively at home, where they score 88.3 points per game, compared to on the road, where they score 87.4 per game. Defensively, they are worse when playing at home, where they allow 86.7 points per game, versus road games, where they allow their opponents to average 83.2 per game.

At home, Dallas averages exactly the same amount of rebounds as on the road (38.7), while it allows its opponents to grab two fewer boards in home games than in road games (31.1 at home, 33.1 on the road).

On average, the Wings assist on more shots at home than they do on the road (21.2 at home, 19.5 on the road). During 2023, Dallas has more turnovers at home than on the road (13.8 turnovers per game at home versus 12.4 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.3 per game at home versus 13.9 on the road).

This year, the Wings average 6.2 made three-pointers per game at home and 7.4 on the road (while shooting 29.4% from distance in home games compared to 33.9% on the road).

In 2023 Dallas is averaging 9 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.5 away, while allowing 36.9% shooting from deep at home compared to 35.1% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have gone 17-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 63% of those games).

The Wings have a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Dallas' record against the spread is 21-18-0.

Dallas' ATS record as 6.5-point favorites or more is 5-7.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wings a 75.0% chance to win.

