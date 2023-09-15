Louisiana High School Football Live Streams in East Feliciana Parish This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Louisiana This Week
East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Centreville Academy at Silliman Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Clinton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
