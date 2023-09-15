Richie Palacios takes a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (65-81) game versus the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06 ERA).

Phillies vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.64 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-5, 4.06 ERA)

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

Nola (12-9) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 4.64 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Nola has made 25 starts of five or more innings in 29 chances this season, and averages 6.1 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 17th in MLB with 666 runs scored this season. They have a .252 batting average this campaign with 200 home runs (ninth in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 1-for-22 with a double in seven innings this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

Thompson (5-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.

Thompson has one quality start this year.

Thompson will look to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 2.3 innings per outing).

In 11 of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

