The North Texas Mean Green (0-2) visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Louisiana Tech ranks 72nd in scoring offense (29.0 points per game) and 79th in scoring defense (25.3 points allowed per game) this season. North Texas ranks 74th in total yards per game (386.5), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst in the FBS with 591.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech North Texas 398.0 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (85th) 321.0 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 591.5 (127th) 169.7 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.0 (77th) 228.3 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.5 (63rd) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has recorded 684 yards (228.0 ypg) on 64-of-95 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keith Willis Jr., has carried the ball 26 times for 226 yards (75.3 per game), scoring three times.

Charvis Thornton has piled up 113 yards on 23 carries, scoring one time.

Smoke Harris' 211 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Kyle Maxwell has caught five passes for 113 yards (37.7 yards per game) this year.

Koby Duru has a total of 84 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws and scoring two touchdowns.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Stone Earle has thrown for 270 yards on 56.4% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 59 yards .

The team's top rusher, Oscar Adaway III, has carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards (36.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Johnson has racked up 63 yards on 13 carries.

Jay Maclin's 183 receiving yards (91.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has seven catches on 12 targets with three touchdowns.

Damon Ward Jr. has caught four passes and compiled 85 receiving yards (42.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Roderic Burns has racked up 81 reciving yards (40.5 ypg) this season.

