The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) visit the Northwestern State Demons (0-2) at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Northwestern State ranks 97th in total offense (255.5 yards per game) and 98th in total defense (453.5 yards allowed per game) this year. SFA's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 25th-best in the FCS with 34 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 29 points per game, which ranks 55th.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Northwestern State vs. SFA Key Statistics

Northwestern State SFA 255.5 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.5 (49th) 453.5 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (67th) 131 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (33rd) 124.5 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.5 (62nd) 4 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (4th)

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has thrown for 244 yards (122 ypg) to lead Northwestern State, completing 42.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Kolbe Burrell has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 85 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Darius Boone Jr. has piled up 68 yards on 19 carries.

Jaren Mitchell has hauled in four receptions for 60 yards (30 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Scooter Adams has hauled in three receptions totaling 59 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Travon Jones has a total of 44 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three passes.

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has 373 passing yards, or 186.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.9% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with four interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 44 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jerrell Wimbley is his team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 173 yards, or 86.5 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Anthony Williams has run for 96 yards across 21 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Lawton Rikel has registered nine receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 131 (65.5 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Ty Love has six receptions (on four targets) for a total of 76 yards (38 yards per game) this year.

Josh Thompson's five catches (on five targets) have netted him 60 yards (30 ypg).

