The Southern Jaguars (0-2) square off against a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern is totaling 12.0 points per game on offense (99th in the FCS), and ranks 28th on defense with 20.5 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Alabama A&M is accumulating 32.0 points per contest (30th-ranked). It ranks 58th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (30.0 points allowed per game).

Southern vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Southern vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Southern Alabama A&M 117.5 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.5 (68th) 133.0 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.5 (23rd) 34.5 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.0 (27th) 83.0 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.5 (95th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 166 yards, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 22 yards (11.0 ypg) on eight carries.

Gary Quarles has 30 rushing yards on eight carries.

Jailon Howard has hauled in three catches for 42 yards (21.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

George Qualls Jr. has hauled in three passes while averaging 16.5 yards per game.

Colbey Washington has been the target of one pass and racked up one catch for 24 yards, an average of 12.0 yards per contest.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Xaiver Lankford leads Alabama A&M with 236 yards on 26-of-41 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 40 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Ryan Morrow has rushed for 217 yards on 23 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Isaiah Nwokenkwo has racked up 69 yards (on nine attempts) with one touchdown.

Terrell Gardner has racked up 86 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Cameron Young has put up an 82-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 15 targets.

Keenan Hambrick's three receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 38 yards (19.0 ypg).

