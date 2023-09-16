The Tulane Green Wave (1-1) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-1) meet at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Tulane is totaling 28.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 76th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 88th, giving up 27 points per contest. Southern Miss is posting 349.5 total yards per game on offense this season (93rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 390 total yards per contest (96th-ranked).

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Tulane Southern Miss 389 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.5 (98th) 314 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390 (84th) 126.5 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (95th) 262.5 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225 (80th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has 294 passing yards for Tulane, completing 93.3% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 39 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 11 carries.

Makhi Hughes has racked up 133 yards on 31 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Ashaad Clayton has piled up 43 yards on 11 carries.

Lawrence Keys III's 190 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has collected nine catches and one touchdown.

Jha'Quan Jackson has reeled in seven passes while averaging 94.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has been the target of eight passes and hauled in four grabs for 53 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has racked up 421 yards on 51.6% passing while recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Rodrigues Clark has run for 140 yards on 24 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Frank Gore Jr. has piled up 60 yards (on 17 carries) with one touchdown.

Jakarius Caston has collected seven receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 127 (63.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has one touchdown.

Latreal Jones has put up a 68-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on six targets.

Tiaquelin Mims' five catches (on nine targets) have netted him 52 yards (26 ypg).

